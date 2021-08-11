Left Menu

Belarus tells US to cut embassy staff by Sept. 1, RIA says

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-08-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 18:13 IST
Belarus has told the United States to reduce its embassy staff in Minsk and revoked its consent to the appointment of Julie Fisher as the ambassador in response to the latest sanctions by Washington, Russia's RIA news agency reported on Wednesday.

RIA quoted a Belarus foreign ministry spokesman as saying Minsk wants embassy staff reduced to five people by Sept. 1. (Writing by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Alison Williams)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

