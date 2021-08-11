Left Menu

Three including two Nigerians arrested for cyber frauds

The complainant should deposit money as customs duty, income tax and exchange of currency fees in various bank accounts, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-08-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 18:29 IST
Three including two Nigerians arrested for cyber frauds
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons including two Nigerian nationals have been arrested in separate cases for allegedly duping people after befriending them on social media and promising to send `gifts', Mumbai police said on Wednesday. A city resident had recently approached the cyber police station of the crime branch with a complaint that he was cheated of Rs 18 lakh, said an official.

A person who had befriended the complainant on Facebook told him that he had sent him 40,000 Euros from Australia and the complainant should collect the money from the Delhi airport by paying customs duty, the official said.

Later a person called him, and identifying himself as the Facebook friend who had sent the gift, told the complainant that he was speaking from Delhi. The complainant should deposit money as customs duty, income tax and `exchange of currency fees' in various bank accounts, he said. The complainant deposited at least Rs 18.80 lakh in various accounts. When the promised 40,000 Euros never arrived, he realized that he had been duped, the police official said.

The cyber police registered an offense under IPC section 420 (cheating) and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act and arrested Nigerian national Hamed Sora alias Eric Chris (28) and his partner Rubini Gunsekharan (24) from Delhi earlier this week.

In another case where a person was cheated of Rs 2.75 lakh using the same method, the cyber police arrested Godwin Jonathan Ejje (34), a Nigerian national, from the national capital, the official said.

Around Rs 8 lakh in cash were recovered from the accused in the first case whereas 13 mobiles phones, 15 SIM cards and seven ATM cards were recovered in the second FIR, he said, adding that further probe was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021