RS adjourned briefly amid Opposition uproar

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned briefly amid opposition members creating uproar as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill 2021 for consideration and passage.

Soon after the Upper House passed the constitutional amendment bill to restore the powers of the states to make their own OBC list, the Chair called for taking up the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill 2021.

As the minister moved the bill, several opposition members trooped into the Well of the House raising slogans and throwing papers in the air.

Sasmit Patra, who was in the Chair, adjourned the proceedings for 15 minutes to resume at 6.26 pm.

It was the second adjournment of the day. Earlier, proceedings in the morning session were adjourned for about 50 minutes till 12 noon.

