Navalny faces new criminal charges over anti-corruption foundation, say Russian investigators

Russian jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny faces new criminal charges of establishing an organisation that poses threats to the rights of Russian citizens, the investigative committee said in a statement on Wednesday.

The investigators said Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, which Russia labelled an "extremist" group and outlawed in June, carried out the functions of a foreign agent and incited citizens to commit illegal acts.

