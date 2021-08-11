Left Menu

Navalny faces new criminal charges over anti-corruption foundation, say Russian investigators

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-08-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 18:38 IST
Navalny faces new criminal charges over anti-corruption foundation, say Russian investigators
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny faces new criminal charges of establishing an organisation that poses threats to the rights of Russian citizens, the investigative committee said in a statement on Wednesday.

The investigators said Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, which Russia labelled an "extremist" group and outlawed in June, carried out the functions of a foreign agent and incited citizens to commit illegal acts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021