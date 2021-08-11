Navalny faces new criminal charges over anti-corruption foundation, say Russian investigators
Updated: 11-08-2021 18:38 IST
Russian jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny faces new criminal charges of establishing an organisation that poses threats to the rights of Russian citizens, the investigative committee said in a statement on Wednesday.
The investigators said Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, which Russia labelled an "extremist" group and outlawed in June, carried out the functions of a foreign agent and incited citizens to commit illegal acts.
