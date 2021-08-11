Left Menu

Teenager abducted, raped in UP's Bhadohi

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 11-08-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 18:40 IST
Teenager abducted, raped in UP's Bhadohi
  • Country:
  • India

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by a youth in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been nabbed and the girl sent for medical examination, they said.

The girl, belonging to a village in Aurai police station area, had left her home to buy something on July 20 but did not return home till late in the evening.

Her family members, who had searched for her, came to know that she was last seen with a man from the same village. The girl's mother filed a case on July 21, said Ram Ashish Bind, the Senior Sub-Inspector of Aurai police station.

During investigation, the location the missing girl and the accused was first found in Delhi through surveillance and then in Tamil Nadu, Bind said, adding that on Wednesday morning, both were found at Madho Singh railway station on the Allahabad-Varanasi railway section.

Bind said the accused was produced in the court, while the girl was sent for medical examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021