Communal sloganeering at Jantar Mantar: Delhi court grants bail to former BJP spokesperson
- Country:
- India
A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to former BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay, arrested in connection with the communal slogans allegedly raised during a protest at the Jantar Mantar here.
Metropolitan Magistrate Udbhav Kumar Jain granted relief to Upadhyay, who is an advocate, on a bond of Rs 50,000.
The accused was sent to the judicial custody yesterday by a court here, considering that his bail application was pending.
A video showing anti-Muslim slogans being raised during a protest at Jantar Mantar here was widely circulated on social media, following which Delhi Police registered a case in connection with the matter on Monday.
Hundreds of people had attended the protest organised by ‘Bharat Jodo Aandolan’ at Jantar Mantar on Sunday.
Shipra Srivastava, media in-charge of Bharat Jodo Aandolan, had said the protest was held under the leadership of Upadhyay.
However, she denied any links to those who raised anti-Muslim slogans.
Upadhyay too denied any involvement in the anti-Muslim slogan shouting incident.
The video shows a group of people shouting inflammatory slogans and threatening Muslims during the protest at Jantar Mantar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- anti-Muslim
- Muslims
- Jantar
- Jantar Mantar
- Delhi
- Upadhyay
- Ashwini
- Bharat Jodo Aandolan
ALSO READ
Delhi HC dismisses IMA chief's appeal against trial court order asking him to not use organisation's platform to propagate any religion.
Heavy rains cause extensive waterlogging in Delhi
Heavy rains cause extensive waterlogging in Delhi
Delhi govt has decided to recommend names of only doctors and healthcare workers for Padma Awards to Centre this year: CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi govt will recommend names of doctors, healthcare workers for Padma awards to Centre: Kejriwal