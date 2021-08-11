Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launches faceless transport services

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched faceless transport services in Delhi on Wednesday. Under this initiative, 33 transport services will go completely faceless and online from today, except for driving tests and fitness tests for vehicles.

During the launch, Kejriwal locked the doors of the IP Estate Regional Transport Office (RTO). "After the introduction of faceless transport services, Delhi government has shut down its four RTOs. Apart from the IP Estate RTO, RTOs in Sarai Kale Khan, Janakpuri and Vasant Vihar have also been closed," Kejriwal said.

On the occasion of the launch, the cheif minister also recalled the hardships faced by citizens in availing of transport services and how his government started bringing reforms in this area. "Earlier, gaining transport services used to be an issue of concern. People used to get tensed about approaching so many people, middlemen. They also had to consider taking a holiday for these purposes. But in 2015, our government started some minor reforms. In 2018, we started doorstep delivery of a variety of services, which was a revolutionary reform. Our agents came at people's doorsteps and helped them out with procedures and got services delivered at their home," recalled Kejriwal.

He termed faceless transport services as a revolutionary step for 21st Century India. "It is a revolutionary step. There will be no files, no offices anymore. Everything can be done through a computer from one's house. There is no need to approach brokers and middlemen too. People will have to come to the office for driving tests and vehicle fitness tests though. It is a big step for India in the 21st Century. It will soon happen all over India. As Transport minister said, that true independence will be obtained the day people are free from offices, middlemen, queues and files," Kejriwal said.

Chief Minister also added that work was going on in other departments to make services online and faceless. Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot was also present at the launch. He said these services will soon be available all over India and highlighted the success of its trials.

"We started its trials from February 19. More than 3 lakh requests were handled in the last five months of the trial with a success rate of more than 80 per cent," Gehlot said. The Transport Department of the Delhi Government has issued standard operating procedures (SOP) detailing how these faceless services can be availed. The SOPs also contain the name of all services.

Any person with an Aadhaar card can use these services. Know Your Customer (KYC) can be completed through a One-Time Password. Documents and e-sign can be verified through Aadhaar authentication. Those who do not have an Aadhaar card can apply online. But it will be necessary for them to upload documents, photos and signatures. An e-learner licence can be obtained through an online test. In the first phase of application, applications will be screened, documents will be verified and then it will be approved by the motor licensing officers or motor vehicle inspector for further processing. (ANI)

