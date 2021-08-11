Left Menu

Cremation of remaining human tissue and feet of Dalit girl held: Delhi Police

The cremation of the remaining human tissue and feet of the Dalit girl, who was allegedly raped and killed in southwest Delhis Old Nangal area, was conducted on Wednesday by her parents, police said.The girl died under suspicious circumstances on August 1 even as her parents alleged that she was raped and forcibly cremated by a crematoriums priest.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 19:07 IST
Cremation of remaining human tissue and feet of Dalit girl held: Delhi Police
The cremation of the remaining human tissue and feet of the Dalit girl, who was allegedly raped and killed in southwest Delhi's Old Nangal area, was conducted on Wednesday by her parents, police said.

The girl died under suspicious circumstances on August 1 even as her parents alleged that she was raped and forcibly cremated by a crematorium's priest. ''The girl’s parents received her mortal remains from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. They performed the cremation at Old Nangal crematorium in the presence of 15 to 20 people known to them,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said.

During the cremation, around 25 to 30 people from the nearby tent, where a protest against the incident was going on, tried to intrude. The girl’s parents, however, objected and the police asked them to leave, he said.

The agitated locals, along with the parents of the girl, had blocked a road in the area demanding justice. However, the city police have since cleared one stretch.

The tragic incident has led to a nationwide outcry with many political leaders visiting the parents of the victim.

The case was later transferred to the Crime Branch.

The four accused in the case was remanded in the custody of the Delhi Police for three days on Monday, officials said.

