Boy dies in roller shutter mishap in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-08-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 19:17 IST
Boy dies in roller shutter mishap in Hyderabad
Hyderabad, Aug 11 (PTI): An 11-year-old boy died after getting trapped in an automatic roller shutter at an automobile showroom building in Raidurgam area here on Wednesday, police said.

The boy, son of a watchman, staying in the same building premises was found stuck in the roller shutter door on the second floor of the building by his father, who tried to rescue him but found him already dead, they said.

The boy's father in a complaint to police said his son was playing near the roller shutter when the incident happened and suspected that he got pulled into the shutter after someone switched it on and was crushed to death, police said. A case was registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

