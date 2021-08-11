Deportations from Germany to Afghanistan to be suspended until end Oct

Germany will suspend deportations to Afghanistan until the end of October following a request by the Afghan government, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday.

"This decision is right and necessary," Maas told reporters, adding that the Berlin government's next situation report would reflect a clear deterioration of the security situation in Afghanistan in recent weeks.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)