Deportations from Germany to Afghanistan to be suspended until end Oct
Germany will suspend deportations to Afghanistan until the end of October following a request by the Afghan government, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday.
"This decision is right and necessary," Maas told reporters, adding that the Berlin government's next situation report would reflect a clear deterioration of the security situation in Afghanistan in recent weeks.
