Left Menu

Brig B D Mishra takes additional charge as Mizoram Guv

Arunachal Pradesh Governor, Brig Dr B D Mishra Wednesday assumed additional charge of Mizoram. Mizoram Governor Haribabu Kambhampati is currently on leave after a heart surgery.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 11-08-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 19:31 IST
Brig B D Mishra takes additional charge as Mizoram Guv
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Governor, Brig (Dr) B D Mishra Wednesday assumed additional charge of Mizoram. Mizoram Governor Haribabu Kambhampati is currently on leave after a heart surgery. Gauhati High Court judge Justice Michael Zothankhuma administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mishra in the swearing-in ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan in Aizawl on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga and his cabinet colleagues, the state chief secretary, the director general of police and leaders of political parties attended the oath taking ceremony.

Brig Mishra is a retired army officer and had been involved not only in several critical operations, but also fought for the country at the forefront of the battlefields in the Sino-Indian War, Indo-Pakistani War 1965 and Bangladesh Liberation War, a Raj Bhvan communique said.

During his stint as the commander of NSG Counter Hijack Task Force, Mishra had won the prime minister's appreciation for his role in saving the lives of 124 passengers and the crew of the hijacked Indian Airlines plane in 1993, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021