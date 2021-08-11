Life sentence to man for killing youth in UP village

A court here on Wednesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing a youth eight years ago.

The district court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict, Santpal, who was in 2013 charged with murder and arrested on the complaint of Rajkali, a resident of Hasanpur Baksua village that falls under Kakor Police Station area.

Santpal had strangulated Rajkali’s son to death.

