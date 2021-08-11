Mumbai: ANC seizes charas worth Rs 68.74 lakh; two held

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai police has arrested two men for alleged possession of charas worth Rs 68.74 lakh from suburban Chunabhatti here, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused Neeraj Kumar Chaudhary (23) and Mukesh Kumar Saha (24) are members of an inter-state gang operating from Bihar and are involved in distributing the contraband to their clients in Mumbai, the official said.

Advertisement

Based on a tip-off, the ANC's Worli unit apprehended Chaudhary and Saha, who were moving suspiciously in the V N Purav Marg area of Chunabhatti, he said.

The police recovered 3.437 kg of charas valued at Rs 68.74 lakh from the duo, deputy commissioner of police Datta Nalawade of the ANC said. The accused had purchased the drugs from their aides in Bihar and were selling the contraband to their clients in Mumbai, he said, adding that a local court has remanded the duo to police custody till August 17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)