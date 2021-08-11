Left Menu

Two minors drown in pit dug, left open by brick kiln owner

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 11-08-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 19:54 IST
Two minors drown in pit dug, left open by brick kiln owner
  • Country:
  • India

Two girls drowned on Wednesday in a pit allegedly created due to excavation of soil for a brick kiln in this district, police said.

The incident took place in Thariya village in Mirzapur area when the girls, aged five and six years, had gone to a field to attend nature's call and slipped into the rainwater-filled pit, Station House Officer (SHO) Man Singh said.

The villagers alleged that the owner of a nearby brick kiln had dug the pit and left it open after taking out soil from it.

The bodies were sent for autopsy and police are probing the matter, the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021