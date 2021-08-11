Canada foreign minister: case of citizens detained in China has gone on for too long
Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 11-08-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 19:58 IST
The case of two Canadians detained by China for more than two years has gone on for too long and Beijing should release them immediately, Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said on Wednesday.
Garneau made his comments to reporters after a Chinese court sentenced businessman Michael Spavor to 11 years in prison for espionage. He said Canada was still involved in intense talks with Washington and Beijing to secure the return of Spavor and fellow Canadian Michael Kovrig.
