PTI | Indore | Updated: 11-08-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 20:05 IST
Indore has become India's first 'water plus' city: Chouhan
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
Indore, the country's cleanest city, has now been declared as the first 'water plus' city of India under the Swachh Survekshan 2021, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday.

He said Indore, the state's commercial capital, has set an example for other cities.

"Heartiest congratulations to the citizens of Indore as it becomes the first SBM (Swachh Bharat Mission) Water+ certified city under #SwachhSurvekshan2021. Indore has been an example for the whole nation for its determination and dedication towards cleanliness. May it continue to bring glory to the state," Chouhan said in a tweet.

Swachh Survekshan is an annual survey of cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation in cities and towns across India launched as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Informing about the work done to achieve this tag, Indore district collector Manish Singh said, "According to the guidelines of Water Plus Protocol of Swachh Survekshan, 1,746 public and 5,624 domestic sewer outfalls in 25 small and big nullahs were tapped by the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) which also freed the city's Kanh and Saraswati rivers from sewer lines." Indore civic commissioner Pratibha Pal informed that seven sewerage treatment plants were constructed in the city and about 110 million litres per day (MLD) treated water from them is being used.

"According to the guidelines of Water Plus Protocol, 147 special types of urinals were constructed in the city. Besides, the work of cleaning ponds, wells and all water bodies has also been done," she added. PTI ADU RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

