Top U.S. officials met with Mexico's López Obrador on immigration, economy -White House
Top U.S. officials held talks with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in Mexico on Tuesday to discuss immigration issues ahead of a planned economic summit next month, the White House said on Wednesday.
The talks, which followed a Monday phone call between López Obrador and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, laid the groundwork for the relaunch of the U.S.-Mexico economic dialogue on Sept. 9, it said in a statement.
