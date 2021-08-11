Left Menu

Major Gen Patil takes command of 71 Sub-Area at Udhampur-based northern command

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-08-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 20:22 IST
Major General S S Patil on Wednesday assumed the command of 71 Sub-Area housing the northern command headquarters in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, a defence spokesperson said.

''71 Sub Area is responsible for providing pivotal logistics support for formations of the Northern Command and also security of Udhampur Garrison,'' he said.

The formation is also actively involved in the welfare of ex-servicemen and aid to civil authority in Udhampur, the spokesperson said.

Major Gen Patil has served in all terrains across the country both in pivot and strike formations and in various prestigious appointments both operational and logistics as well as administrative, he said.

He has a vast counter-insurgency exposure both in northeast and J-K and has handled the South Asia desk in the military intelligence directorate, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

