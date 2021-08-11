Left Menu

Canada foreign minister: case of citizens detained in China has gone on for too long

Canada is still involved in intense talks with Washington and Beijing to secure the return of Spavor and Kovrig, who also faces spying charges, Garneau added. "It's an ongoing process and I know it's been (going) on for over two and a half years, but it is a process we will not give up on.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 20:24 IST
Canada foreign minister: case of citizens detained in China has gone on for too long

The case of two Canadians detained by China for more than two years has gone on for too long, Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said on Wednesday, suggesting a quick solution to the crisis seemed unlikely.

Garneau made his comments after a Chinese court sentenced businessman Michael Spavor to 11 years in prison for espionage. Garneau slammed what he called a completely unjustified verdict after "a mock sham trial". Spavor and fellow Canadian Michael Kovrig were arrested in December 2018, shortly after Vancouver police picked up Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou on a U.S. arrest warrant.

Ottawa says the cases are clearly linked, a charge China has consistently denied. Canada is still involved in intense talks with Washington and Beijing to secure the return of Spavor and Kovrig, who also faces spying charges, Garneau added.

"It's an ongoing process and I know it's been (going) on for over two and a half years, but it is a process we will not give up on. And we feel it is something that Canada must continue to do," Garneau told a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021