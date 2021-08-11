Left Menu

HC refuses to entertain PIL to place Lady Justice, Indian flag in courts

She symbolizes fair and equal administration of the law, without corruption, favour, greed, or prejudice. They submitted that although a flag was a symbol of a free country, no courts place the Indian flag behind their seats or their bench.

11-08-2021
The Delhi High Court Wednesday refused to entertain a public interest litigation seeking installation of the statue of Lady Justice, which symbolizes fair and equal administration of the law without any prejudice, and the Indian flag in all courts here to inspire faith and patriotism in stakeholders. "Are you inviting the order of the court? Decision is with you," Chief Justice D N Patel told party-in person, Shrikant Prasad, making it clear that he was inclined to dismiss his petition with costs. The bench, also comprising Justice Jyoti Singh, subsequently allowed Prasad to withdraw his plea unconditionally. He argued that since "the court was the temple of justice, there must be a God" in it. In the petition, Prasad and co-petitioner Rajkishore Prasad Kushwaha, said that placing the lady justice and the Indian flag in courts "will awaken the spirit in the body, mind and heart of the people." "Placing Indian flags and statue of justice inside courtrooms will create a enthusiasm in the mind of all the stakeholders of courtrooms and in the minds of offenders which may tend to change the criminal behaviour of individuals into a spirited law abiding citizen," the petition stated.

The petition said ''Lady Justice, a blindfolded woman carrying a sword and a set of scales, is a common symbol on courthouses in America and many developed nations. She symbolizes fair and equal administration of the law, without corruption, favour, greed, or prejudice." They submitted that although a flag was a "symbol of a free country," no courts place the Indian flag behind their seats or their bench.

