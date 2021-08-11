Left Menu

MP: Olympics hockey team member Vivek Sagar to be feted on Thursday

Hockey player Vivek Sagar who was part of the Indian squad that won bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics will be felicitated in his home state on Thursday.Sagar would be returning to the state on Thursday morning, an official said.Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will felicitate him at a function at Minto Hall here around 12.30 pm.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will felicitate him at a function at Minto Hall here around 12.30 pm. Chouhan will hand Sagar a cheque of Rs one crore, as announced earlier, for his historic performance against Argentina at the Olympics.

Vivek's crucial goal in the match cemented the Indian team's place in the quarterfinals. It then entered the semi-finals and won bronze. Vivek, who is a midfielder, belongs to Shivnagar Chandon village of Itarsi tehsil in Hoshangabad district.

The chief minister will also honour the Indian team's coach Ashok Kumar and assistant coach Shivendra Singh.

