Russian, U.S defence ministers discuss strategic stability - Tass

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-08-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 20:53 IST
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin discussed strategic stability consultations as well as global and regional security issues by phone, Russian defence ministry said, Tass news agency reported on Wednesday.

The ministry did not give further details on the talks.

In late July, senior U.S. and Russian officials restarted bilateral talks on easing tensions between the world's largest nuclear weapons powers and agreed to reconvene in September after informal consultations.

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

