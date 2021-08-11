Russian, U.S defence ministers discuss strategic stability - Tass
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-08-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 20:53 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin discussed strategic stability consultations as well as global and regional security issues by phone, Russian defence ministry said, Tass news agency reported on Wednesday.
The ministry did not give further details on the talks.
Advertisement
In late July, senior U.S. and Russian officials restarted bilateral talks on easing tensions between the world's largest nuclear weapons powers and agreed to reconvene in September after informal consultations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sergei Shoigu
- U.S.
- Lloyd Austin
- Russian
- Tass
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia equities tick up, as investors look to the U.S.
U.S. viewership of Tokyo Games climbs to 19.8 million on 2nd night of competition
Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq
Olympics-U.S. viewership of Tokyo Games climbs to 19.8 mln on 2nd night
Olympics-Basketball 3x3-Japan women shock undefeated U.S. in pool round