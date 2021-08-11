Russian, U.S defence ministers discuss strategic stability - Tass

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin discussed strategic stability consultations as well as global and regional security issues by phone, Russian defence ministry said, Tass news agency reported on Wednesday.

The ministry did not give further details on the talks.

Advertisement

In late July, senior U.S. and Russian officials restarted bilateral talks on easing tensions between the world's largest nuclear weapons powers and agreed to reconvene in September after informal consultations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)