Maha: Man held from Chennai for duping trader seeking Rs 100 crore business loan

A fraudster was arrested from Chennai for allegedly cheating a trader from Latur in Maharashtra of over Rs 1.52 crore by promising him a business loan worth Rs 100 crore, a police officer said on Wednesday. The 44-year-old complainant came into contact with one Deepak Kumar from Punjab and Jatin Shah from Mumbai who identified themselves as loan agents. They then introduced the trader to another person belonging to a business solutions group. They told the trader that Sameer Qadri, the main accused, and Jinnah Qadri from Chennai will give him a loan of Rs 100 crore, deputy superintendent of police Jitendra Jagdale told reporters here. ''Later, they all met at a bungalow in Delhi to discuss the loan. The accused persons demanded Rs 3 crore as the interest charge on the 'loan' amount of Rs 100 crore, which was renegotiated to Rs 1,52,50,000. The trader transferred this amount in the bank account provided by the accused on March 23 and March 24, 2020,'' the police officer said.

After receiving the amount, the accused started avoiding calls of the trader under one pretext or the other. The trader then realised that he was duped and narrated the ordeal to the Latur superintendent of police. An FIR was registered at Gandhi Chowk police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). After the investigation, police arrested the main accused, identified as Sameer Qadri alias Ishwar RK Raman from Chennai on August 5, the DYSP said. The other accused are identified as Aditya Ram alias Hariprasad, Jinnah Qadri alias Abdullah alias Sultan, Narsimhan Ramdos alias Vinoth (41), VM Mohammad Daud Khan (30), and Mohammad Ali- all residents of Chennai.

Advertisement

Police also recovered the amount of Rs 1,52,50,000 from the main accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)