Seven buried under debris of stone quarry, five confirmed dead
Five labourers were killed and two others are feared dead after debris of a quartz stone quarry fell on them in Rajasthans Bhilwara district on Wednesday, police said.The incident happened in Lachuda village falling under the Asind police station. A few days ago, four persons were arrested for illegal mining with machinery, he added.
Five labourers were killed and two others are feared dead after debris of a quartz stone quarry fell on them in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on Wednesday, police said.
The incident happened in Lachuda village falling under the Asind police station. Seven people, including three women, were buried under the debris.
Five bodies, including of two women, were taken out. Two others are feared dead, Bhilwara Collector Shivprasad Nakate Madan said.
He said illegal mining was being done at the site where the incident happened. A few days ago, four persons were arrested for illegal mining with machinery, he added.
