Badminton star PV Sindhu on Wednesday said that professional coaching is a must for sportswomen in India if they want to do better at International events.Women representation in sports and the winning scores can increase if Indian sportswomen get the opportunity of professional coaching, Sindhu, who is a brand ambassador of Bridgestone India, said during her visit to the companys headquarters here.Sindhu won a bronze in the Tokyo Games to become the only Indian woman and second overall to win two medals in the Olympics.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 11-08-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 21:08 IST
Professional coaching key to success for Indian sportswomen: Sindhu
Badminton star PV Sindhu on Wednesday said that professional coaching is a must for sportswomen in India if they want to do better at International events.

''Women representation in sports and the winning scores can increase if Indian sportswomen get the opportunity of professional coaching,'' Sindhu, who is a brand ambassador of Bridgestone India, said during her visit to the company's headquarters here.

Sindhu won a bronze in the Tokyo Games to become the only Indian woman and second overall to win two medals in the Olympics. She had won a silver in the 2016 Rio Olympics. ''Three of the four of our brand ambassadors are women. We are also focused towards sponsoring training and currently 32 athletes are benefiting from Bridgestone-sponsored training under renowned coaches,'' Parag Satpute, Bridgestone India Managing Director, said.

