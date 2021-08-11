Left Menu

2 killed as edges of roof collapse

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-08-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 21:21 IST
Two persons were killed and nearly half a dozen others injured after overhanging eaves of a bank's building collapsed in Rajasthan’s Jalore district Wednesday, police said.

The victims were standing around shops under the eaves in the market of Sanchore area, they said.

The deceased were identified as Vimla Vishnoi (45) and Mathha Ram (44), said Sub inspector of Sanchore police station Mool Singh.

Rescue operations are on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

