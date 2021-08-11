Left Menu

Two members of 'Tillu gang' held for killing man over gang rivalry

Two members of 'Tillu gang' were arrested for allegedly killing a man over gang rivalry in northwest Delhi's Karala area, police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Akshay (21) and Suraj (22), both residents of Sonipat in Haryana.

On July 31, a firing incident was reported at Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg. Upon reaching the spot, the police were informed by a woman that five bike-borne men opened fire at her brother-in-law Nitesh while he was going to his factory, a senior police officer said.

The police found Nitesh's body lying in a pool of blood. Later, the police got to know that Nitesh's elder brother Parvesh is in jail on charges of murder along with his associate Jitender alias 'Gogi', Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said.

''During investigation, the police checked the CCTV footage and identified the motorcycle used by the accused. Akshay was arrested on August 4 and on his instance, his co-accused Suraj was also arrested on Tuesday,” he said.

According to the police, Parvesh was involved in the murder of a member of the 'Tillu gang'.

During interrogation, Akshay and Suraj confessed that they killed Nitesh with the help of three accomplices -- Rakesh, Deepak and Rahul Tyagi.

A pistol, two live cartridges and a mobile phone were seized from their possession, the officer said, adding that rfforts are being made to nab the remaining accused.

