Dogs poisoning case: HC declines anticipatory bail to jr health inspector as offences bailable

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday declined to grant anticipatory bail to Thrikkakara Municipality's Junior Health Inspector, an accused in the case related to poisoning of over 100 stray dogs in the area in the last one year, saying the offences against him were all bailable.

Justice K Haripal told the official that since the offences against him were bailable, he would be let off on bail after he surrenders to police.

With the observation, the court disposed of the official's anticipatory bail plea.

The lawyer representing the junior health inspector told the court that the plea was filed apprehending addition of non-bailable offences against him.

The lawyer for the state government told the court that presently the accused has not been charged with any non-bailable offences.

The junior health inspector has claimed that the allegations against him are ''absolutely false and incorrect''.

A gang of four, which had allegedly poisoned the stray dogs, had claimed before the police that they had carried out the crime on the instructions of the official.

Denying the allegation, the official had contended that he was being falsely implicated in the case to divert the probe from the Chairperson and Secretary of the municipality and the chairperson of its standing committee on health.

''Any prudent person would understand that the petitioner, who is a Junior Health Inspector Grade-I, is not authorised to make such a huge decision in the municipality,'' he had claimed in his petition.

His plea had said that the issue of controlling the stray dogs, by killing them or capturing them, was raised before the standing committee, health, as several complaints had been received from the public.

However, as the matter was not included in the agenda of the committee's meeting, the same was opposed by two of the members and the panel's chairman had said he would take a decision after consulting the municipality's chairperson and secretary.

Thereafter, a meeting was held between the three of them in July and the chairman had suggested the names of a few people from Kozhikode to kill the dogs, the plea had alleged.

