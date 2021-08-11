Left Menu

PM to address Investor Summit in Gujarat via video conferencing '

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 22:05 IST
PM to address Investor Summit in Gujarat via video conferencing '
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an investor summit in Gujarat on Friday via video conference, his office said.

The Investor Summit is being organised to invite investment for setting up vehicle scrapping infrastructure under the Voluntary Vehicle-Fleet Modernization Program or the Vehicle Scrapping Policy, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Wednesday.

It will also draw focus on the synergies presented by the ship-breaking industry at Alang, for development of an integrated scrapping hub, it said.

The summit is being organised by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the Gujarat government.

It will be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat and will see participation from potential investors, industry experts, and central and state governments concerned.

The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and Chief Minister of Gujarat will also be present on the occasion, the statement said.

The Vehicle Scrapping Policy is aimed at creating an eco-system for phasing out unfit and polluting vehicles in an environment friendly and safe manner, it said.

The policy intends to create scrapping infrastructure in the form of automated testing stations and registered vehicle scrapping facilities across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021