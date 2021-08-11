Guj HC disposes of IAF corporal's plea against COVID-19 vaccination

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday disposed of a plea filed by an Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel challenging the show-cause notice issued to him after he expressed his unwillingness to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and directed the IAF to consider his case afresh.

A division bench of Justices AJ Desai and AP Thaker disposed of the petition after directing the IAF to consider the case of the petitioner –Yogender Kumar, a Corporal posted in Gujarat's Jamnagar – afresh after examining all the materials which were placed on record and exchanged amongst the lawyers.

The high court also said the interim relief granted to the petitioner unwilling to get vaccinated shall continue until his case is decided by the IAF, and the same shall not be implemented for two weeks from the date of service of the order to the petitioner.

Kumar had approached the high court seeking quashing of the show cause notice dated May 10, 2021. He also sought the court's direction to direct the IAF to not take coercive action against him in furtherance of the show cause notice.

The petitioner had urged the HC to direct the IAF to follow the Central government's order that the vaccine is purely voluntary and not mandatory.

In its reply to the petition, the IAF had said that vaccination is a service requirement and not a personal option for the Armed Forces, and taking the jab is necessary to ward off the ill effects of biological weapons.

