Left Menu

Uttarakhand HC asks NHAI about steps taken to save trees along Doon-Delhi highway

However, for the widening of the highway about 2,500 trees are being cut by the government, the PIL said.

PTI | Nainital | Updated: 11-08-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 22:14 IST
Uttarakhand HC asks NHAI about steps taken to save trees along Doon-Delhi highway
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday asked the National Highways Authority of India about the steps being taken to save trees along the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

Hearing a PIL on the alleged cutting down of 2,500 Sal trees in order to widen the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway, a division bench of Chief Justice RS Chauhan and Justice Alok Kumar Verma asked the NHAI whether the felling of trees can be compensated in any other way to promote sustainable development.

The court also asked the NHAI about the steps being taken to save the trees on the Delhi-Dehradun highway directing it to file a reply by August 25. The PIL said Mohand area near ​​Dehradun which is part of Rajaji National Park is a watershed area and supplies drinking water to the entire Doon valley throughout the year.

The Delhi-Dehradun National Highway is adjacent to this area. However, for the widening of the highway about 2,500 trees are being cut by the government, the PIL said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021