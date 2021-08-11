Police say looking into video of man who claimed to have witnessed gangster Ankit Gujjar's murder

A purported video of a man who claimed to be a Tihar jail inmate and an eyewitness in the murder of gangster Ankit Gujjar in prison surfaced online, with officials saying they are looking into the clip and the allegations made by him.

Gujjar, 29, was found dead inside his cell in Tihar jail while two of his former cellmates, who were lodged in an adjacent lockup, were found injured on August 4, police said.

Advertisement

A week after the gangster’s death, the prison deputy superintendent was booked for murder on Tuesday and suspended along with three other jail officials for alleged negligence, according to officials.

In the purported video filmed by the man, he claimed that he was lodged inside Tihar Jail no.3 and was a witness to Gujjar’s death. He also accused the jail officials of threatening to kill him.

He alleged that around 30 jail officials thrashed Gujjar inside a chamber next to his cell.

The Delhi Prisons administration, however, said they cannot confirm the identity of the man in the purported video.

When contacted, Director General (Delhi Prisons) Sandeep Goel said “We are looking into it.” Meanwhile, a senior police officer probing the case said, “We are investigating the case from all the angles and all the allegations will be looked into.” PTI AMP RT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)