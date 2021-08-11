BRIEF-Switzerland's Federal Council Says Announces Further Economic Sanctions Against Belarus

* SWITZERLAND'S FEDERAL COUNCIL SAYS ANNOUNCED FURTHER ECONOMIC SANCTIONS AGAINST BELARUS - STATEMENT

* SWITZERLAND'S FEDERAL COUNCIL SAYS THE NEW MEASURES TAKE EFFECT ON WEDNESDAY 11 AUGUST 2021 AT 6PM, SWISS TIME * SWITZERLAND'S FEDERAL COUNCIL SAYS THESE INCLUDE CONTROLS ON TRADE IN CERTAIN GOODS AS WELL AS RESTRICTIONS IN FINANCIAL SECTOR Source text : [ID:https://bit.ly/2U7RQvx] Further company coverage: [ ]

