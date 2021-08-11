Left Menu

Security forces conduct massive searches along IB in J&K's Samba

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-08-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 22:23 IST
Security forces conduct massive searches along IB in J&K's Samba
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the 75th Independence Day, security forces carried out a massive search-and-combing operation along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Wednesday, police said.

The operation was carried out in the entire border belt jointly by the police, the Army, the BSF, the CRPF, the CISF and village defence committees in view of the forthcoming Independence Day and stepped-up drone activities from across the border, a police official said.

The police, with the help of other security agencies, have strengthened surveillance in the border areas, which were divided into four sectors, each headed by a gazetted officer of the force during the operation that started from Nandpur in Ramgarh sector, covering all the areas up to Lala Chak, Rajpura in Ghagwal sector, the official said.

Besides strengthening the security arrangements at the checkpoints, especially in the border areas, the police are also maintaining a vigil over any suspicious movement, he added.

During the search operation, the residents of the border areas were sensitised about the movement of any suspicious object or person and requested to inform the police if anything comes to their notice, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021