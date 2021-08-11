Security forces conduct massive searches along IB in J&K's Samba

Ahead of the 75th Independence Day, security forces carried out a massive search-and-combing operation along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Wednesday, police said.

The operation was carried out in the entire border belt jointly by the police, the Army, the BSF, the CRPF, the CISF and village defence committees in view of the forthcoming Independence Day and stepped-up drone activities from across the border, a police official said.

The police, with the help of other security agencies, have strengthened surveillance in the border areas, which were divided into four sectors, each headed by a gazetted officer of the force during the operation that started from Nandpur in Ramgarh sector, covering all the areas up to Lala Chak, Rajpura in Ghagwal sector, the official said.

Besides strengthening the security arrangements at the checkpoints, especially in the border areas, the police are also maintaining a vigil over any suspicious movement, he added.

During the search operation, the residents of the border areas were sensitised about the movement of any suspicious object or person and requested to inform the police if anything comes to their notice, the official said.

