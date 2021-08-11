Left Menu

Yamuna cleaning process to be completed within 3 yrs: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Jal Board should make efforts on war footing to clean Yamuna within the next three years, Jain said at a meeting to review the progress on the work of cleaning the river.The minister also talked about the sate-of-the-art wells being built in the national capital to ensure 24-hour water supply during the next summer season.These tasks are called impossible by experts but, with creativity and dedication, we will fulfill our commitment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 22:27 IST
Water Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said the cleaning process of Yamuna is likely to be completed within the next three years, according to a statement by the Delhi government.

"STP is being revamped with low cost and efficient interventions to boost the cleaning process. Delhi Jal Board should make efforts on war footing to clean Yamuna within the next three years," Jain said at a meeting to review the progress on the work of cleaning the river.

The minister also talked about the "sate-of-the-art" wells being built in the national capital to ensure 24-hour water supply during the next summer season.

"These tasks are called impossible by experts but, with creativity and dedication, we will fulfill our commitment. It is very important for government departments to keep learning as it increases creativity and also saves the public's money," Jain said.

He added that all concerned departments of the Delhi government, including the Public Works Department, Delhi Jal Board (DJB), and Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) were expected to contribute fully to make the initiative successful.

The meeting was also attended by senior officials of the DJB.

