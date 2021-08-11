Left Menu

Eight held in Kozhikode for alleged drug peddling

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 11-08-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 22:32 IST
Eight held in Kozhikode for alleged drug peddling
  • Country:
  • India

The police on Wednesday arrested eight people including two women for allegedly peddling drugs following a raid at a lodge here.

Police also seized ecstasy drug MDMA and hashish from their rooms in the lodge situated under Nadakkavu police station limit.

According to police, the alleged drug peddlers, all belonging to Kozhikode, had stocked hashish and MDMA in four rooms and were believed to have been trying to sell the contraband. The gang allegedly hired the room after convincing the lodge authorities that they were going to celebrate a birthday party.

The police said an investigation has been launched in the case, which is suspected to have inter-state links.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021