Eight held in Kozhikode for alleged drug peddling

The police on Wednesday arrested eight people including two women for allegedly peddling drugs following a raid at a lodge here.

Police also seized ecstasy drug MDMA and hashish from their rooms in the lodge situated under Nadakkavu police station limit.

According to police, the alleged drug peddlers, all belonging to Kozhikode, had stocked hashish and MDMA in four rooms and were believed to have been trying to sell the contraband. The gang allegedly hired the room after convincing the lodge authorities that they were going to celebrate a birthday party.

The police said an investigation has been launched in the case, which is suspected to have inter-state links.

