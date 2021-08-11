Four arrested from Bengal, Jharkhand by Mumbai cops for online cheating

Four persons have been arrested from two states for allegedly cheating people online by sending them bulk messages posing as representatives of a prominent telecom company, the Mumbai police said on Wednesday.

A team of the BKC cyber police station of the crime branch nabbed the accused after conducting raids in West Bengal and Jharkhand, an official said.

The accused were identified by the police as Ganesh alias Arjun Chhetri, Jitendra Mandal, Ashok Mandal and Santosh Mandal.

They used to pose as representatives of a prominent telecom company and send bulk messages on mobile phones of unsuspecting customers, asking them to complete KYC (know your customer) details, he said.

During the process, the accused used to collect vital personal information of customers and then misused those details to cheat them, the official said.

The racket came to light when some customers from Mumbai who were cheated by them approached the cyber police with their complaints.

The police recovered two laptops and nine mobile phones from the accused persons, he said, adding further investigation was underway. PTI DC RSY RSY

