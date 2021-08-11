Pak says it provided full cooperation to Afghanistan on kidnapping of envoy's daughter

Pakistan said on Wednesday that it has provided full cooperation to an Afghan delegation that visited the country to look into the kidnapping of the daughter of the Afghan ambassador and rejected Kabul's allegations that Islamabad was not pursuing the case.

Silsila Alikhil, the 26-year-old daughter of Afghanistan's ambassador to Pakistan Najibullah Alikhil, was abducted by unknown persons while riding a rented vehicle in Islamabad last month. She was tortured and assaulted by her kidnappers before being released several hours later, triggering a diplomatic crisis between the two neighbouring countries.

An Afghan delegation visited Islamabad recently and was given detailed briefings but on its return the Afghan government said that Pakistan was not pursuing the case.

''We have seen the Afghanistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs' statement and the complainant's video. It is once again highlighted that the visiting delegation was given a comprehensive briefing on each aspect of the complaint," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

''On the basis of the complete investigation, the delegation was informed that the complaint did not corroborate the findings on the ground," it said.

The FO said Pakistan asked the delegation to facilitate access to the complainant and the official of the Embassy and phone data, as already requested on July 18. It is hoped that Afghanistan would cooperate in expeditious provision of the earlier requested information, it added.

Afghanistan recalled its ambassador after the incident while Pakistan called back its envoy for "consultations".

