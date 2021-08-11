Left Menu

Delhi reports no COVID-19 death for fourth time in August

Delhi for the fourth time in August reported zero deaths on Wednesday due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while the daily positivity rate dipped to 0.06 per cent.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 22:53 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Delhi for the fourth time in August reported zero deaths on Wednesday due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while the daily positivity rate dipped to 0.06 per cent. The metropolis had earlier reported no deaths on August 2, then on August 4, followed by August 8.

According to the state health bulletin, the case fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent. Delhi recorded 37 new cases out of the 66,886 tests conducted in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative case tally to 14,36,889. Presently, there are 494 active cases in the national capital and the death toll in the state stands at 25,068. A total of 47 recoveries were also registered on Wednesday, with which the total recoveries climbed to 14,11,327. The bulletin further stated that the cumulative positivity rate in Delhi is 5.89 per cent.

As on date, there are 262 containment zones in Delhi. Meanwhile, 1,40,849 eligible beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours out of which 84,245 were first dose beneficiaries and 56,604 were second dose beneficiaries.

Delhi government in its COVID vaccination bulletin said that the balance stock of Covaxin is 3,07,940 doses and that of Covishield is 3,26,720 as on Wednesday morning. There are 915 government vaccination centres at 512 locations, with a total capacity of inoculating 1,77,496 doses per day.

The available vaccine stock is said to last for three days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

