Delhi Police SHO suspended for 'unprofessional' behaviour

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Adarsh Nagar police station in northwest Delhi has been suspended for his ''unprofessional'' behaviour towards duty, officials said on Wednesday.

A senior police officer said that the SHO, CP Bhardwaj, has been suspended for his unprofessional behaviour and mishandling of the PCR calls.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

