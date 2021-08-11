Delhi Police SHO suspended for 'unprofessional' behaviour
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 22:54 IST
The Station House Officer (SHO) of Adarsh Nagar police station in northwest Delhi has been suspended for his ''unprofessional'' behaviour towards duty, officials said on Wednesday.
A senior police officer said that the SHO, CP Bhardwaj, has been suspended for his unprofessional behaviour and mishandling of the PCR calls.
Further investigation is underway, police said.
