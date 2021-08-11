Left Menu

One arrested in connection with Shillong bomb blast

The wall of the tea shop and window panes of the adjacent building were damaged.The outlawed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council HNLC had claimed responsibility for the blast.The incident had also taken place after 17 days of the IED blast that took place at the premises of the police reserve at Khliehriat in East Jaintia Hills district.

One person was arrested in connection with a crude bomb blast behind a busy market in Shillong that left two persons injured, police said on Wednesday.

In a statement issued here, Assistant Inspector General of Police (A) GK Iangrai said one person who the police believe is involved in the bomb blast in Laitumkhrah on Tuesday, has been arrested by East Khasi Hills District police.

He also said the Crime Branch Police Station, East Khasi Hills, Shillong (CBPS) will take over the investigation into the blast from Laitumkhrah Police Station. The blast took place at 1.30 pm yesterday when a 1kg remotely timed improvised explosive device exploded near a tea shop at Laitumkhrah.

Two persons, include a woman, sustained minor injuries. The wall of the tea shop and window panes of the adjacent building were damaged.

The outlawed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) had claimed responsibility for the blast.

The incident had also taken place after 17 days of the IED blast that took place at the premises of the police reserve at Khliehriat in East Jaintia Hills district. Although tripartite peace negotiation is ongoing with the rebel outfit, the Meghalaya government has maintained that the outfit has to abstain from violence if it wants to negotiate peace.

