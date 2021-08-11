Odisha: Teacher arrested for sodomising 10-year-old boy

A school teacher was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly sodomising a 10-year-old boy in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said.

The incident took place when the teacher of a government primary school was giving private tuition to the boy at his house in a village in the Dharmasala area on Monday night, an officer said.

When his parents were not present, the teacher allegedly had unnatural sex with the boy and threatened the child not to divulge anything, according to police.

The boy narrated the incident to his parents when they returned home, following which his mother filed a complaint on Tuesday, Dharmasala police station inspector Saroj Sahoo said.

A case was registered under Section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code and the teacher was arrested, Sahoo said.

Medical examinations of both the accused and the survivor were conducted, the officer said.

The teacher was produced in court and remanded to judicial custody, Sahoo added.

