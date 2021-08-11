Left Menu

Polish opposition say postponed media vote shows government has lost majority

The motion to postpone the sitting, which was proposed by the opposition, passed with 229 votes in favour and 227 against in the 460-seat parliament. Uncertainty about the government's ability to command a majority mounted on Tuesday when Jaroslaw Gowin, head of junior coalition partner Accord, was removed from the post of deputy premier.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 22:58 IST
Polish opposition say postponed media vote shows government has lost majority

Poland's opposition said on Wednesday the government had lost its majority after lawmakers voted to postpone a sitting of the lower house at which they were due to vote on a media bill that has become a test of the government's stability. The motion to postpone the sitting, which was proposed by the opposition, passed with 229 votes in favour and 227 against in the 460-seat parliament.

Uncertainty about the government's ability to command a majority mounted on Tuesday when Jaroslaw Gowin, head of junior coalition partner Accord, was removed from the post of deputy premier. Two lawmakers from the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS), the largest party in the ruling coalition, were not present to vote on Wednesday's motion.

Additionally, Jaroslaw Sachajko of the Kukiz 15 party, which is not part of the ruling coalition but supports some of its policies, said the party's four lawmakers had voted for the opposition motion by mistake. The vote left question marks hanging over the stability of the government and the future of a broadcaster ownership bill opposed by the United States that critics say aims to gag Discovery-owned news channel TVN24.

"Minority government has started," said Krzysztof Gawkowski, from the opposition Left grouping. "This parliament will not be like it has been up to now." Accord leader Gowin told private radio station RMF FM on Wednesday that each of Accord's lawmakers had received a "very politically attractive" proposal to remain in the ruling coalition, United Right, including ministerial posts.

"This is a day that will be a test of character, above all the character of Accord politicians," he said. Accord had previously said it opposed the media reform bill in its current form.

Accord spokeswoman Magdalena Sroka told Reuters that five of 10 Accord lawmakers who had been members of the PiS parliamentary party voted with the opposition in favour of the postponement. A government spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta variant surges; U.S. FDA declines to approve FibroGen's anemia drug and more

Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta varia...

 Global
4
Immersive Reader expands to four more Microsoft apps and services

Immersive Reader expands to four more Microsoft apps and services

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021