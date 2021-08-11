Left Menu

China criticises meeting between US CDA and representative of Dalai Lama

11-08-2021
The US should stop ''meddling'' in China's internal affairs on the pretext of the Tibetan issue, a Chinese embassy spokesperson said on Wednesday, a day after US Charge d'Affaires Atul Keshap met a representative of the Dalai Lama here.

After meeting Ngodup Dongchung, Keshap said on Tuesday that the US supports the religious freedom and the preservation of cultural and linguistic identities of the Tibetan people and it respects the Dalai Lama's vision for equal rights of all people.

In a series of tweets, Chinese embassy spokesperson Wang Xiaojian criticised the US for the meeting saying the Tibetan issue is China's internal matter.

''@USAmbIndia Strongly opposed to repeated provocative acts by the US. Tibetan affairs are purely China's internal affairs that allow no foreign interference,'' Xiaojian tweeted.

''The US should honour its commitment, stop meddling in China's internal affairs under the pretext of Tibetan affairs, offer no support to the 'Tibetan independence' forces to engage in anti-China separatist activities,'' Wang said. Keshap's meeting with Dongchung came nearly two weeks after the official of the Tibetan government-in-exile called on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his visit to India.

