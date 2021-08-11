Maha: Two runaway girls reunited with kin

Two 11-year-old girls, who had run away from their homes in Kandivali, a suburb of Mumbai, as their parents had scolded them over something, were reunited with their families two days later, police said on Wednesday. The girls were found by a woman at Virar railway station on Sunday night, a statement issued by the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police said.

''Around 11 pm on August 8, the woman had found the two girls on a platform at Virar station. She took them to Virar police station and handed them over to the 'Muskan Team'. The girls told the police that they were from Mhada Colony in Kandivili (west). They also told the police that they had run away from their houses as their parents had scolded them over some minor issue. They said they were friends from the same locality,'' MBVV police spokesperson Balram Palkar said. On the basis of this information, the police officials contacted their counterparts in Kandivali and Charkop police stations to trace the parents of these girls. Meanwhile, their parents also approached the Kandivali police station to lodge a report of their daughters going missing. But the officials there asked them to go to the Virar police station. When they went there, the police handed over the girls to them, he said.

