Seven labourers dead as debris of stone quarry falls on them

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-08-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 23:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Seven labourers, including three women, were killed and one other was feared dead after debris of a quartz stone quarry fell on them in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident took place in Lachuda village falling under the Asind police station.

Seven people were buried under the debris, while one more person is feared dead, Bhilwara Collector Shivprasad Nakate Madan said.

The bodies of seven people were pulled out of the debris, Madan said.

He said illegal mining was being done at the site where the incident happened.

A few days ago, four people were arrested for illegal mining with machinery, he added.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Gopal Singh said those who died in the incident were identified as Prahlad Bhat (19), Dharma Bhat (25), Kana alias Kanhaiya (21), Dhanesh Bhil (23), Hinglaj Bhat (23), Meena Bhil (19) and another Meena Bhil (24).

The bodies have been kept for autopsy at Kareda Community Health Centre, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

