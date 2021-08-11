Left Menu

Odisha MLA files contempt petition against Lokayukta in HC

Odisha MLA Pradeep Kumar Panigrahy on Wednesday said that he moved the Orissa High Court seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against Odisha Lokayukta Justice Retd Ajit Kumar Singh for allegedly forging and fabricating two orders of the high court involving the politician.

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 11-08-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 23:19 IST
Odisha MLA files contempt petition against Lokayukta in HC
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha MLA Pradeep Kumar Panigrahy on Wednesday said that he moved the Orissa High Court seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against Odisha Lokayukta Justice (Retd) Ajit Kumar Singh for allegedly forging and fabricating two orders of the high court involving the politician. The contempt petition was also filed against the state Lokayukta Secretary Manas Ranjan Tripathy, Panigrahy and his counsel Pitambar Acharya told a press conference here. They claimed that the Lokayukta in May this year had filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court challenging two orders of the high court passed in February and April.

In the SLP, the Lokayukta and its secretary have attached forged and fabricating orders of the Orissa High Court, the Gopalpur MLA and his lawyer alleged.

The two orders involved the MLA who was arrested in December last year for allegedly defrauding people promising them jobs, and sent to jail. He is now out on bail. Panigrahy was expelled from the ruling BJD in November 2020 for ''anti-people'' activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta variant surges; U.S. FDA declines to approve FibroGen's anemia drug and more

Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta varia...

 Global
4
Immersive Reader expands to four more Microsoft apps and services

Immersive Reader expands to four more Microsoft apps and services

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021