BD Mishra reaches Aizawl after getting additional charge as Mizoram Governor

Mizoram Governor-designate BD Mishra reached Aizawl on Wednesday, informed Chief Minister Zoramthanga via his official Twitter handle. This comes a day after Mishra, who is the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, was given the additional responsibility of Mizoram.

ANI | Aizwal (Mizoram) | Updated: 11-08-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 23:20 IST
BD Mishra during his arrival in Aizawl on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI
Mizoram Governor-designate BD Mishra reached Aizawl on Wednesday, informed Chief Minister Zoramthanga via his official Twitter handle. This comes a day after Mishra, who is the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, was given the additional responsibility of Mizoram. Mishra was received by the Mizoram Chief Minister and other dignitaries today.

A press communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday said that while Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad has been given the additional charge of Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh Governor B. D. Mishra was given the additional responsibility of Mizoram. A statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan read, "Shri Ganga Prasad, Governor of Sikkim is appointed to discharge the functions of the Governor of Manipur, in addition to his own duties, during the absence on leave of Dr. Najma A. Heptulla, Governor of Manipur."

"Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.), Governor of Arunachal Pradesh to discharge the functions of the Governor of Mizoram, in addition to his own duties, during the absence on leave of Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, Governor of Mizoram," it further said. The above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices, it added. (ANI)

