Polish lawmakers vote to resume sitting on broadcasting ownership law

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 11-08-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 23:24 IST
  • Poland

Poland's parliament resumed a sitting at which it is due to vote on a broadcasting ownership law critics say threatens media freedoms, after the speaker ruled that a vote to postpone the sitting should be repeated.

In the repeated vote 229 lawmakers voted against postponing the sitting while 225 voted in favour.

