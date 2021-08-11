Polish lawmakers vote to resume sitting on broadcasting ownership law
Updated: 11-08-2021
Poland's parliament resumed a sitting at which it is due to vote on a broadcasting ownership law critics say threatens media freedoms, after the speaker ruled that a vote to postpone the sitting should be repeated.
In the repeated vote 229 lawmakers voted against postponing the sitting while 225 voted in favour.
