Left Menu

Three Rajasthan Police constables suspended in connection with robbery case

Three police constables were suspended in connection with a case of robbery in Rajasthans Alwar district, police said on Wednesday.One of the three had forced the victim to settle the issue. Meanwhile, a constable of the Govindgarh police station, Ramjeet, threatened and forced the complainant to reach a compromise on the issue with the accused.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-08-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 23:32 IST
Three Rajasthan Police constables suspended in connection with robbery case
  • Country:
  • India

Three police constables were suspended in connection with a case of robbery in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said on Wednesday.

One of the three had forced the victim to settle the issue. The constable and the another two accused of robbing the complainant were arrested on Wednesday.

Alwar SP Tejaswini Gautam said one Rahul Mev along with two constables Narendra Jatav and Gangaram, and another accomplice Anish Mev had robbed Sahil Khan on July 27 in an area under Govindgarh police station limits.

The accused, who were in an SUV, had demanded money from Khan who was going on a motorcycle. When he refused, the four accused abducted him and robbed him of Rs 27,000. They also got Rs 13,000 transferred into a mobile wallet. Khan registered a case, following which police identified Mev during investigation and started searching for him. Meanwhile, a constable of the Govindgarh police station, Ramjeet, threatened and forced the complainant to reach a compromise on the issue with the accused. Khan informed the police station through a letter that he has settled the matter with the accused and needs no further action.

''He was called to the police station and he revealed that he was under pressure and was threatened by constable Ramjeet. After his allegation was found true, the constable was arrested. Along with him, Mev was also arrested,'' she said.

Two other constables Narendra and Gangaram are posted with Shivaji park police station and NEB police station respectively. ''All the three constables have been suspended,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta variant surges; U.S. FDA declines to approve FibroGen's anemia drug and more

Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta varia...

 Global
4
Immersive Reader expands to four more Microsoft apps and services

Immersive Reader expands to four more Microsoft apps and services

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021